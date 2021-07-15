© Instagram / 5 seconds of summer





5 Seconds of Summer’s Luke Hemmings shares music video for ‘Starting Line’ and 5 Seconds of Summer's New Management Talk 'Transitional Period' After Interscope Exit





5 Seconds of Summer’s Luke Hemmings shares music video for ‘Starting Line’ and 5 Seconds of Summer's New Management Talk 'Transitional Period' After Interscope Exit

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

5 Seconds of Summer's New Management Talk 'Transitional Period' After Interscope Exit and 5 Seconds of Summer’s Luke Hemmings shares music video for ‘Starting Line’

FitnessView for iPhone and Apple Watch gives you a new way to visualize your Health data.

Ready for the return of music festival season? We've got you covered.

After Pandemic Delay, ‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip And Joanna Gaines Launch New TV Network.

Eugenio Derbez To Produce And Star In Netflix’s ‘Lotería’ Film Inspired By Popular Card Game.

Jim Belushi Says ‘SNL’ Rehired Him After He Stopped Drinking and Begged Dick Ebersol.

Expert senses ‘anticipation and concern’ ahead of expected Biden rollback of Title 42 migrant rule.

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star thanks fans for support after penalty miss and racist abuse.

Report: Marcus Williams and Saints unlikely to agree to extension before 4 p.m. deadline.

A day in the life of LA, via poetry (and film)? That’s ‘Summertime’.

Cuba lifts customs restrictions on food and medicine after biggest protests in decades.

Water war: Palestinians demand more water access from Israel.

Amtrak is restarting service to Vermont next week — and offering discounts.