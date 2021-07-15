© Instagram / shinedown





Shinedown's Brent Smith on the Power of Mainstream Rock Radio & 20 Years of Chart-Topping Hits and Shinedown offers new album update: "We never rush the creative process"





Shinedown's Brent Smith on the Power of Mainstream Rock Radio & 20 Years of Chart-Topping Hits and Shinedown offers new album update: «We never rush the creative process»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Shinedown offers new album update: «We never rush the creative process» and Shinedown's Brent Smith on the Power of Mainstream Rock Radio & 20 Years of Chart-Topping Hits

Ben Colin Hired as Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach.

Dozens dead and missing as storms swamp western Germany.

Covid-19 and Delta Variant News: Live Updates.

Valve’s gaming handheld is called the Steam Deck and it’s shipping in December.

Harford County schools to parents and staff: How do you want us to handle snow days next year?

Study estimates costs of treating and living with metastatic breast cancer will more than double between 2015 and 2030.

Dianne Harris named dean of UW College of Arts & Sciences.

Bukayo Saka says Euro 2020 final penalty miss for England and online negativity won't 'break me'.

How do Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce pronounce their last name? Jason reveals the true answer.

Notes from the field: Protecting Panama's waters, conserving lemurs in Madagascar and more.

Ex-Packers star just spent a week with Aaron Rodgers and here's his take on how the Green Bay drama will end.

Worldwide Stem Cell Banking Industry to 2026.