© Instagram / quincy jones





Quincy Jones: I fell in love with hip hop because it reminds me of bebop and Quincy Jones Fast Facts





Quincy Jones Fast Facts and Quincy Jones: I fell in love with hip hop because it reminds me of bebop

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Biden's «America and Alaska Last» approach continues with Roadless Announcement – Mike Dunleavy.

Movie Producer Indicted For Operating A Prostitution Business And Money Laundering Scheme.

This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Fishing at Hyalite.

CBD Cocktail Bar and Hookah Lounge Cru Hemp Opens in Austin.

These programs can help pay your utility bills and lower your energy costs in Alabama.

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' and 'Bride of Frankenstein Lives' coming to Halloween Horror Nights.

Drama, romance and plot twists return on HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ redux.

ESG Ownership: Compliance, Convergence, and Opportunity.

The science — and joy — of sweat.

Stop & Shop seafood options provide nutrition, sustainability and affordability.

Police presence in West Allis, officers in area of 76th and Greenfield.

Child tax credit payments will start hitting bank accounts today. Here's what you need to know.