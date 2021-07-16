© Instagram / Olivia Newton-John





Movie Menu: Olivia Newton-John and Michael J. Fox star in films airing this weekend and Olivia Newton-John Remembers Grease's Studio 54 Premiere: “There Were Lots of People in the Bathrooms Doing Strange Things”





Movie Menu: Olivia Newton-John and Michael J. Fox star in films airing this weekend and Olivia Newton-John Remembers Grease's Studio 54 Premiere: «There Were Lots of People in the Bathrooms Doing Strange Things»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Olivia Newton-John Remembers Grease's Studio 54 Premiere: «There Were Lots of People in the Bathrooms Doing Strange Things» and Movie Menu: Olivia Newton-John and Michael J. Fox star in films airing this weekend

Woman with child in car flees deputies, hits patrol car and gas pump.

Mitch McConnell’s deliberations on infrastructure show GOP spin is bogus.

Tom Brady knee injury: Buccaneers QB played 2020 NFL season on torn mcl.

NBA Draft 2021 to be held at Barclays Center on July 29.

Biden executive order reflects flawed views on internet competition.

Former Indiana legislator Dan Forestal found dead at hotel on northwest side.

Police blotter: Two shootings on Toledano, woman attacked after flagging down speeders, shooting and robbery near shopping areas, stabbing in Central City.

ACLU of Illinois sues Chicago Police Department for records on task force that monitored social media during last summer's unrest.

Yellen Demurs on Second Powell Term, Saying She’ll Talk to Biden.

Crossroads Systems Provides Additional Information on Special Dividend.

Lamar Odom Sued by Lender Over Missed Payments on Chevy Suburban.

PHOTOS: Dump truck on Georgia interstate slams into bridge, shifts it by nearly 6 feet.