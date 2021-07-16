DEREK LAWRENSON: A delivery man for Iceland gets to drive with Phil Mickelson and Wholesome exchange between delivery man and customer leaves people chuckling. Watch
© Instagram / delivery man

DEREK LAWRENSON: A delivery man for Iceland gets to drive with Phil Mickelson and Wholesome exchange between delivery man and customer leaves people chuckling. Watch


By: Hannah Harris
2021-07-16 00:40:13

Wholesome exchange between delivery man and customer leaves people chuckling. Watch and DEREK LAWRENSON: A delivery man for Iceland gets to drive with Phil Mickelson

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Casino and track developer to pitch project in Norfolk.

Fox News Dominates Book Bestsellers List As Jesse Watters — Helped By Bulk Buys — And Mark Levin Top Charts.

Square to create new bitcoin-focused business.

4 delta variant cases confirmed; Austin reverts back to Stage 3 COVID guidelines as cases rise.

Look up! International Space Station to make 2 great passes over Tampa Bay.

Novak Djokovic set to continue pursuit of calendar Golden Slam at Tokyo Olympics.

The future without Ferry: Leetonia running backs ready to carry load.

Judge denies preliminary injunction to halt new syringe exchange law.

Christmas comes early to Columbia.

Want to be a Howl-O-Scream scare actor? Open auditions take place Friday.

Bird flying inside Rockwood restaurant leads to failing health inspection score.

  TOP