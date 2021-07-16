© Instagram / picture perfect





Picture Perfect Weather- Milo Mastrian and Picture Perfect Frame





Picture Perfect Frame and Picture Perfect Weather- Milo Mastrian

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Wake Tech and «A Place at the Table» Team Up to Address Hospitality Labor Shortage.

Hydrogen, ammonia and a clean-fuel standard could help get the world to net-zero emissions.

DaVita and its former CEO indicted, Justice Department charges illegal 'no poaching' deals with rivals.

Feds add charges for Nancy and Zach New in alleged education fraud scheme.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund & Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution.

10 New Books We Recommend This Week.

Kent Thiry and DaVita indicted by federal grand jury.

Why BlackBerry, GameStop, and Kodak Stocks Got Destroyed This Week.

Obituary: Mae Mowen (7/15/21).

Senate will vote on military justice shakeup this year, Gillibrand says.

Stars, Music, Comedy: It's What's On Tap In Charlotte This Weekend.

Miracle on Ice non-profit holds fundraising golf tournament for special sculpture.