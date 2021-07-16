© Instagram / Bruno Mars





Barack Obama unveils summer playlist featuring Drake, Bruno Mars and SZA and With 5 Simple Words, Bruno Mars Taught a Master Class in Work-Life Balance





With 5 Simple Words, Bruno Mars Taught a Master Class in Work-Life Balance and Barack Obama unveils summer playlist featuring Drake, Bruno Mars and SZA

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Lewiston police investigate crash, fires and other incidents at The Colisee.

Biden: US will protect Haiti embassy, won't send troops.

Xiaomi is now the world's second biggest smartphone maker, neck and neck with Samsung news.

Controversy surrounds last year's demolition of Conrad Building in Johnstown.

Agreement reveals Turkey is lending to the Turkish Cypriots in lira and getting repaid in dollars.

Lotto Max $65,000,000 ticket winner was 'almost homeless' and wants to help other military veterans.

Getting Trump To Tell Capitol Attackers To Stand Down Took Three Takes And A Lot Of Pushing.

Long wait has dimmed excitement of India’s likely first space tourist.

The true cost of the Steam Deck is higher than you think.

DeSantis, Florida Republicans push Biden to help restore internet in Cuba.

Fire at United Taconite in Forbes.