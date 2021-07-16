© Instagram / Joe Jonas





'You have got to be kidding me': Why did a Florida man get two blue Joe Jonas hands from Expedia? and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner put Encino mansion on market





'You have got to be kidding me': Why did a Florida man get two blue Joe Jonas hands from Expedia? and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner put Encino mansion on market

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner put Encino mansion on market and 'You have got to be kidding me': Why did a Florida man get two blue Joe Jonas hands from Expedia?

Police and CPS must work together to address falling rape prosecutions – report.

Conroe's comic convention headlined by anti-vaxxer banned from Facebook.

Yankees To Place Hoy Jun Park On Taxi Squad.

Demolition starts on partly-built Berkman Plaza 2 tower in downtown Jacksonville.

NFL declines comment on Buccaneers’ failure to disclose Tom Brady’s knee injury.

Despite fewer people on the roads, law enforcement chases went up in 2020.

MDOT investing thousands on new resurfacing plan.

European Union Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis on EU-US relations.

Why Facebook Slumped on Thursday.

Johnson County judge strikes down limits on Kansas officials’ COVID powers.

Leadership Owensboro group proposes potential attraction on downtown trolleys.