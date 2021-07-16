© Instagram / Charlize Theron





Charlize Theron on Bringing Her 'A' Game to Act with John Cena in 'F9' and Charlize Theron Glows In A Green Jumpsuit On Rare Outing With Daughters Jackson, 9 & August, 5 — See Pics





Charlize Theron on Bringing Her 'A' Game to Act with John Cena in 'F9' and Charlize Theron Glows In A Green Jumpsuit On Rare Outing With Daughters Jackson, 9 & August, 5 — See Pics

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Charlize Theron Glows In A Green Jumpsuit On Rare Outing With Daughters Jackson, 9 & August, 5 — See Pics and Charlize Theron on Bringing Her 'A' Game to Act with John Cena in 'F9'

Man rescued from car by off-duty Carmel Police officer and a Marine seconds before it caught fire.

Shooting near 21st and Fond du Lac stemmed from road rage.

A 'Bitcoin millionaire' is selling $500 'Freedom Phones' to MAGA fans -- and it looks like a massive grift: report.

DaVita, ex-exec indicted on labor collusion charges.

Idaho Lt. Governor speaks out on employer vaccine requirements.

Stark County officials investigating after crash kills 4.

Fort Smith police arrest man in connection with death on Raleigh Street.

The Studio set to get back on stage with the musical «Grimm».

4-year-old girl suffers skull fracture in 3-car accident on expressway.

Gladys Berejiklian and NSW government under fire on Q+A for Western Sydney 'disgrace'.

Johnson & Johnson is recalling sunscreens due to low levels of benzene, a carcinogen.