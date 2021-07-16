© Instagram / stevie wonder





This unearthed video of 13-year-old Stevie Wonder performing Fingertips is incredible and Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Ed Sheeran wanted for Platinum Jubilee gig





Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Ed Sheeran wanted for Platinum Jubilee gig and This unearthed video of 13-year-old Stevie Wonder performing Fingertips is incredible

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Remarks by President Biden and Chancellor Merkel of the Federal Republic of Germany in Press Conference.

'More than I deserve:' Veteran grateful for neighbors words of love and encouragement written inside new home.

94-year-old grandmother tries on wedding dress for 1st time.

Andrew Cuomo to Meet Investigators of Sexual-Harassment Claims.

White House says Facebook needs to work harder to censor COVID-19 misinformation.

Rubio, Hassan Introduce Bill to Protect Low-Wage Workers From Non-Compete Agreements.

After customers drove staff to tears, a restaurant closed to give employees a 'day of kindness’.

Visa’s embrace of crypto is starting to pay off.

Metro adding bus service to Sylmar/San Fernando Metrolink Station, Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Oosthuizen, Spieth lead way as normalcy returns to Open.