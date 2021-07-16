© Instagram / OJ Simpson





OJ Simpson, Las Vegas Strip hotel settle defamation case and ‘I got mine!!!’: OJ Simpson boasts about getting Covid-19 vaccine while wearing ‘The Juice’ face mask





‘I got mine!!!’: OJ Simpson boasts about getting Covid-19 vaccine while wearing ‘The Juice’ face mask and OJ Simpson, Las Vegas Strip hotel settle defamation case

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Up, Up and Away: Breeze Airways Takes First Flight From Huntsville.

Dan Bongino slams Black Lives Matter over comments on Cuba.

China reports 36 new coronavirus cases on July 15 vs 28 a day earlier.

Area Players Compete on Final Day of DA Points AJGA Junior Open.

Watters rips White House calls for UN to probe US 'injustices': Communist China, Cuba will 'call us racist'.

Tony Ortega’s ‘Magia Chicana’ brings cultural hybridity to Loveland Museum.

Chicago police officer's widow calls for unity between police force, community amid tension.

Gunman found criminally responsible for killing 5 at newspaper.

England's Ludlow banned for four games for kneeing opponent.

Free assistance clinic for residents facing eviction.

Bryson DeChambeau apologizes after blaming driver for struggles at British Open.