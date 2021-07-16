© Instagram / willem dafoe





"It's the Joy of Play": A Career-Spanning Conversation With Willem Dafoe [Interview] and Willem Dafoe's 10 Most Eccentric Characters, Ranked





«It's the Joy of Play»: A Career-Spanning Conversation With Willem Dafoe [Interview] and Willem Dafoe's 10 Most Eccentric Characters, Ranked

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Willem Dafoe's 10 Most Eccentric Characters, Ranked and «It's the Joy of Play»: A Career-Spanning Conversation With Willem Dafoe [Interview]

Biden and Merkel vow to defend against Russian aggression in White House meeting.

Thunderstorms and Dry Lightning Possible Sunday and Monday, Igniting Wildfire Fears.

Alessia Cara On New Music, Hitting Rock Bottom, And The Power Of Saying «No».

It's Child Tax Credit Day, and payments to families have kicked off.

'Password' and the 'Doe-Knob' Contestant.

‘I’ve lost so many people I know and I love.’ Conflict resolution coming to Miami schools.

Dream Impact Announces Acquisition of Multi-Family Assets and Financing to Be Provided by Fairfax.

Lionsgate buys bulk of Spyglass library and 20% of company.

BET to air ‘Black x Jewish,’ a short special about Blacks and Jews.

Joshua Jackson Has Strong Opinions About Dawson's Creek's Final Seasons And Fans' Revival Hopes.

WANTED: Thieves invade home at gunpoint, beat and rob handicapped victim in Charlotte.

This week in US politics: Americans are switching off the news, and Olivia Rodrigo visits the White House.