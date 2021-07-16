© Instagram / Molly Ringwald





Molly Ringwald Tried To Discourage Daughter From Going Into Acting: "You Can't Squash Your Child's Dream" and Molly Ringwald on watching her teen films as a mom of 3: 'I always sympathize with the parents'





Molly Ringwald Tried To Discourage Daughter From Going Into Acting: «You Can't Squash Your Child's Dream» and Molly Ringwald on watching her teen films as a mom of 3: 'I always sympathize with the parents'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Molly Ringwald on watching her teen films as a mom of 3: 'I always sympathize with the parents' and Molly Ringwald Tried To Discourage Daughter From Going Into Acting: «You Can't Squash Your Child's Dream»

'It's been a blessing': Manning camp brings more than football to Thibodaux.

LISTEN: Full conversation between WMBD and men claiming to be Fulton Co. Jail inmates.

6 Inches of rainfall causes damage and headaches in the Village of Valders.

IEM Cologne Quarterfinals and Semifinal Playoffs.

Jury finds Pendleton guilty of murder in deaths of his mother and a Grand Forks Police Department officer.

NBA Rumors: This Lakers-Pelicans sign-and-trade features Lonzo Ball.

Biden supports Senate push on military justice overhaul, Gillibrand says.

Is homelessness Newsom’s weak point in recall? Republicans are counting on it.

Judiciary panel plans hearing on FBI failure to investigate abuse of Olympic gymnasts.

Popovich, Green on Bradley Beal missing Olympics: ‘I’m dying for him’.

Laguna Beach partially lifts stop work order on restoration of Hotel Laguna.

Microsoft revealed what it’ll cost to run Windows 365 on your iPad.