Oscar nominee Glenn Close is on a mission to end the stigma surrounding mental illness and Could Glenn Close Really Win an Oscar for the Reviled ‘Hillbilly Elegy’?
© Instagram / Glenn Close

Oscar nominee Glenn Close is on a mission to end the stigma surrounding mental illness and Could Glenn Close Really Win an Oscar for the Reviled ‘Hillbilly Elegy’?


By: Christopher Taylor
2021-07-16 07:02:13

Could Glenn Close Really Win an Oscar for the Reviled ‘Hillbilly Elegy’? and Oscar nominee Glenn Close is on a mission to end the stigma surrounding mental illness

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Unvaccinated people in parts of China to be denied access to hospitals, parks and schools.

Game and Fish commission approves annual budget.

Chicago Weather: Passing Showers.

Biden says Cuba is a 'failed state' and calls communism 'a universally failed system'.

Marc Forgione will leave Reade and move to Hudson.

Poland Undermines Justice at Home and across Europe.

Texas officer killed, 4 others injured in standoff.

Study highlights long road toward gender parity in the geosciences.

China slams Henan, Yunnan provinces for environmental shortcomings.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's whirlwind romance: See their relationship timeline.

Banfield: Two killed at Versace mansion, Mollie Tibbetts case and Emilio Estefan.

'Chicago Tonight' in Your Neighborhood: Ravenswood.

  TOP