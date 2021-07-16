© Instagram / Mike Myers





How Mike Myers created metalhead Wayne Campbell and ‘Wayne’s World’ Broke ‘SNL’ Curse, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey Say





‘Wayne’s World’ Broke ‘SNL’ Curse, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey Say and How Mike Myers created metalhead Wayne Campbell

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Talking With General Manager Tina Pamintuan About What's New at KALW — And Why.

State Denies Request For More Signage And No Jake Braking On Woods Hole Road.

Dike scores twice as US routs Martinique 6-1 in Gold Cup.

Texas is on FIRE with the early retirement movement.

A Center Of Giving On Main Street.

Sandwich Man Flips Jeep On Main Street, Cited For OUI.

Honolulu Mayor Vows To 'Play Tough' On Crime In Chinatown.

Woman Arrested On Shoplifting, Drug Charges.

5 men indicted on prostitution-related charges.

Firefighters work to put out fire at structure on Cottonwood Road.

Car Crashed After Being Struck With Bullets On Dan Ryan Expressway; No One Shot.

What do isobars represent on weather maps?