© Instagram / Brandi Glanville





Brandi Glanville Has Tweeted The Most Curse Words Of Any Reality Star and Brandi Glanville Says She “Really Wanted To Kill” LeAnn Rimes When She Had Affair With Eddie Cibrian





Brandi Glanville Says She «Really Wanted To Kill» LeAnn Rimes When She Had Affair With Eddie Cibrian and Brandi Glanville Has Tweeted The Most Curse Words Of Any Reality Star

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Summer Success, Kudos to The Real Deal, And More of Your Letters From July.

Germany and Belgium floods: At least 69 dead with warning dam could burst.

News 8 Throwback: Disneyland's opening day in 1955 and more memories of the Happiest Place on Earth.

In the Faroe Islands, dramatic topography and an otherworldly sense of mystery.

May ransomware blight all the cyber stragglers and let God sort them out.

Disney's Animal Kingdom welcomes baby gorilla and hippopotamus born one day apart.

Dollar rise dominates even as kiwi hops higher with inflation.

Watch replay: press conference, officer shot and killed in Levelland.

$4.8 million investment in policing and mental health response in WA.

Six arrests and then a murder: a mentally ill suspect's story of catch and release.

Q&A: Kevin Harvick on his win at Watkins Glen, NASCAR's return to New York state and more.