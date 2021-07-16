© Instagram / patti labelle





EXCLUSIVE: Patti LaBelle Talks Beauty Secrets, Cooking For Celebrities, And Why She Loves Old Spice! and Patti LaBelle Loves Herself Some Old Spice … and It's Causing Some Domestic Fuss





EXCLUSIVE: Patti LaBelle Talks Beauty Secrets, Cooking For Celebrities, And Why She Loves Old Spice! and Patti LaBelle Loves Herself Some Old Spice … and It's Causing Some Domestic Fuss

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Patti LaBelle Loves Herself Some Old Spice … and It's Causing Some Domestic Fuss and EXCLUSIVE: Patti LaBelle Talks Beauty Secrets, Cooking For Celebrities, And Why She Loves Old Spice!

Dozens dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods in Germany.

Mainly dry and hot today, stormy conditions expected Saturday PM.

Masks, the vaccine and me.

Fun in the Park concludes summer program with farm animals and fun.

IU grad Josh Rawitch named President of National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

What Ever Happened to IBM’s Watson?

Trauma center patients with coronavirus face greater risk of complications and death, Penn study shows.

Biden And Angela Merkel Won't Allow Russia To Use Energy As A Weapon To Coerce.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go house-hunting.

Greenland ends unsuccessful 50-year bid to produce oil.

Jackson Browne on His New Album, Touring With James Taylor and His All-Time Favorite Concert Experience.