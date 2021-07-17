© Instagram / grindr





Popular Gay Dating App Grindr Poses Exploitation Risk To Minors and Three Texan men jailed after using Grindr to find targets for theft, kidnap, assault





Three Texan men jailed after using Grindr to find targets for theft, kidnap, assault and Popular Gay Dating App Grindr Poses Exploitation Risk To Minors

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Daily Deals: PowerBlock Adjustable Dumbbells, Apple AirPods Max, GUNDAM Themed Headphones, and More.

When Disneyland will close and reopen Haunted Mansion for holiday makeover.

Heroes Brewing Co.’s ‘Ally’ beer supports Trillium and MOCHA.

Sandra Cisneros On Girlhood, Expectations And Finding Her Voice In «The House On Mango Street».

Kraton Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast.

These States Have Banned Schools From Requiring Covid Vaccination And Masks.

The New NBC Connecticut Local News and Weather App Is Live!

Event-Packed Weekend in Hartford Includes Jazz Festival, Food Trucks and More.

‘Never Have I Ever’ Cast Talk Power of Representation and What’s to Come in Second Season.

Reach for the Stars: Nonprofit connecting Brownsville community and space sciences through outreach.

Oregon reports 369 new COVID cases and 7 more deaths.

Deputies arrest 27 in operation targeting area of Olive and Knudsen drives.