© Instagram / Meghan Trainor





Meghan Trainor to Star in New Comedy as Part of Huge New Overall Deal at NBCU TV and Streaming (EXCLUSIVE) and Meghan Trainor Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Daryl Sabara





Meghan Trainor Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor to Star in New Comedy as Part of Huge New Overall Deal at NBCU TV and Streaming (EXCLUSIVE)

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Storms Take Down Trees and Wires in Mass., Fire Officials Say.

Federal judge blocks new DACA applications and says program is illegal – KION546.

Colorado father convicted of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in the 2012 disappearance of his 13-year-old son.

Richard Sherman says he is remorseful for actions that led to his arrest, pleads not guilty to misdemeanors.

Lawmakers' work starts on mental hospital staffing shortage.

Jayapal Statement on DACA Applications Being Halted.

SoCal Gas city-gate's summer strip rebounds on storage withdrawals.

Golden Globe organizers agree ban on freebies.

Accused Times Square shooter is aspiring rapper out on bail for weapons charges.

Richard Sherman says he is remorseful for actions that led to his arrest, pleads not guilty to misdemeanors.

Pakistan rebound from ODI humiliation to win first T20.