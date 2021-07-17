© Instagram / Dennis Quaid





The Bellamy Brothers on Collaborating With Dennis Quaid: 'You Can Tell He's an Actor Because He Finds the Character' and Joe Exotic TV Show Is Losing Dennis Quaid In Surprise Recasting For Rick Kirkham





Know what's going

How climate change fueled the devastating 2021 floods in Germany and northwest Europe.

COVID cases up in Georgia and Chatham County, Delta variant blamed.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Probably Did Tie the Knot, According to an Astrologer.

In photos and video: Nature lovers protest 4403 N. Main St. development.

Team USA basketball: Bradley Beal, Kevin Love replaced by Keldon Johnson, JaVale McGee on Olympic roster.

‘Light that fire for learning’: Local educator hopes to create hands-on STEM center for Lee County.

Marshall County Grand Jury in session this week, one man still on the loose.

Blue Jays’ exemption approved, will return to Toronto on July 30.

Mask up indoors in Los Angeles and Las Vegas even if you're vaccinated, officials say.

NC students will likely wear masks to class again this fall, unless state changes COVID-19 rules.

Blue Jays’ exemption approved, will return to Toronto on July 30.

Apprehensions at US-Mexico border top 1 million for fiscal year.