© Instagram / Jimmy Carter





Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum reopens to visitors and The official state song of Georgia was a clue on Final Jeopardy, linked to Jimmy Carter





The official state song of Georgia was a clue on Final Jeopardy, linked to Jimmy Carter and Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum reopens to visitors

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Brockway Area School District approves health and safety plan for upcoming school year.

10 royal rules to follow when dining with Queen Elizabeth.

Rob's Rundown: Week of July 12.

Early exit for Reed, streak continues for Harris English.

Local leaders begin pitches for more local tech jobs.

After kids found in hot car, deputies locate mother shopping.

Colombian police name suspect in assassination of Haitian president.

Vermeer receives Iowa tax credits for Pella warehouse project that will add 100 workers.

Court-appointed attorney request in Taylor County murder case.

Key hole in the 2nd round of the British Open.

Rescue crews recover body of Kentucky man who drowned in Lake Lanier.

British Open at Royal St. George's at a glance.