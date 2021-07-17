© Instagram / maggie gyllenhaal





Bill Murray, Maggie Gyllenhaal shine at Cannes and Spike Lee, Maggie Gyllenhaal speak of injustices at Cannes





Spike Lee, Maggie Gyllenhaal speak of injustices at Cannes and Bill Murray, Maggie Gyllenhaal shine at Cannes

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Damon Albarn review – anecdotes and emotion.

COVID on the rise, Bay Area health officers urge masks indoors for all.

FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms will bring flooding concerns this weekend.

Experts weigh in on a possible return of mask mandates and Covid variants.

COVID on the rise, Bay Area health officers urge masks indoors for all.

EDITORIAL: Vigilance needed to stop robocalls.

Ruthrauff bridge over I-10 opens to traffic, work continues to complete interchange.

COVID on the rise, Bay Area health officers urge masks indoors for all.

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Aero Center Wilmington.

Rockies’ COVID issues sideline Bud Black, four players for Dodgers game.

Dauphin County woman sentenced to life in prison for killing boyfriend by hitting him with van.

Senator asks airlines about worker shortages after billions in U.S. bailouts.