© Instagram / Jaden Smith





Justin Bieber wishes Jaden Smith a happy birthday and Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Jaden Smith to Headline 'Freedom Experience' at SoFi Stadium





Justin Bieber wishes Jaden Smith a happy birthday and Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Jaden Smith to Headline 'Freedom Experience' at SoFi Stadium

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Jaden Smith to Headline 'Freedom Experience' at SoFi Stadium and Justin Bieber wishes Jaden Smith a happy birthday

July, for reasons both hopeful and tragic, is Jose Arredondo Month for his family on this 2-year anniversary.

Prince George's County police say driver in deadly hit-and-run on Allentown Road has been identified.

Fans Excited To Return To The Stands On Del Mar Opening Day.

Juvenile leads officers on pursuit, crashes into vehicle, home on West Side, San Antonio police say.

St. Louis health leaders say mask mandate is not on the table for now.

Crews On Scene Of Fire At Auto Body Shop In McKeesport.

To reduce violence, the answers lie in the same place the acts occur.

Where to find the missing kikwis in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

Golfers, fans ready for 3M Open in Blaine.

Utah State Amateur: Championship match will feature two Utes for the second year in a row.

Gov. Newsom Declares Issues Emergency Proclamation For 3 Northern California Counties Ravaged By Fires.