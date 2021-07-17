© Instagram / Sofia Richie





Sofia Richie is happier than ever holding hands with beau Elliot Grainge during a casual stroll and Sofia Richie cuts chic figure with Chanel bag and tiny dog in Beverly Hills





Sofia Richie cuts chic figure with Chanel bag and tiny dog in Beverly Hills and Sofia Richie is happier than ever holding hands with beau Elliot Grainge during a casual stroll

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Goleta woman recognized as 2021 Congressional Woman on the Year.

Weekend Forecast: Hot & hazy with an isolated chance for rain.

Asian man pistol-whipped, robbed in San Francisco Bay Area.

Man charged with first-degree murder after shooting death in Rolla.

Rising COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state raise prospect of longer lockdown.

Do Trump voters in NC really have lower vaccination rates?

Chicago Woman’s Unemployment Money Stolen In Possible Card Cloning Incident.

Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help In Locating Missing Sonora Man.

No pool hours cut in Raleigh despite shortage of about 100 lifeguards.

Ephraim Bee Festival held in Doddridge County.

82-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in apparent pedestrian-vehicle collision.

Officials advise wearing masks in Las Vegas as COVID-19 cases rise.