© Instagram / chad michael murray





One Tree Hill’s Chad Michael Murray looks unrecognizable as Ted Bundy in new serial killer movie American B... and Chad Michael Murray Shares the Shocking Reaction He Received for His Role on ‘Gilmore Girls’





Chad Michael Murray Shares the Shocking Reaction He Received for His Role on ‘Gilmore Girls’ and One Tree Hill’s Chad Michael Murray looks unrecognizable as Ted Bundy in new serial killer movie American B...

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Maple Street on-ramp closed.

Man arrested on murder charge in Tulsa fatal shooting.

After wildfires destroyed property, camp for Oregonians with disabilities is back on this summer.

25th annual Manning Passing Academy shines light on legacy of New Orleans Saints legend Archie Manning.

LSU Health students honored for providing emergency medical care on international flight.

Some El Paso residents express mixed feelings on possible rollback of border travel restrictions.

Homicide detectives investigating after man's body found buried on Fallbrook property.

Pope reverses Benedict, reimposes restrictions on Latin Mass.

Sumter P-15's, Manning open on road in 2nd-round series.

Crews make positive progress on Red Apple Fire in Chelan County.

Letter: Moulton on the mark.

Levelland neighbors speak on lockdown during deadly standoff.