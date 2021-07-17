© Instagram / Dakota Fanning





Reese Witherspoon and Dakota Fanning Stir 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel Rumors and Dakota Fanning to Play Susan Ford in Showtime Series ‘The First Lady’





Reese Witherspoon and Dakota Fanning Stir 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel Rumors and Dakota Fanning to Play Susan Ford in Showtime Series ‘The First Lady’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Dakota Fanning to Play Susan Ford in Showtime Series ‘The First Lady’ and Reese Witherspoon and Dakota Fanning Stir 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel Rumors

Coco Gauff, 17, and Wimbledon champion Barty to lead US in Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Carlota Ciganda and Mel Reid Third Round Highlights at the 2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Biz Markie, Hip-Hop’s ‘Just a Friend’ Clown Prince, Dies at 57.

WATCH: Spurs' Keldon Johnson on making the U.S. Men's National Basketball Olympic Team.

Adrian Peterson on playing in 2021: ‘Somebody will give me a call’.

Senate report says Commerce unit embarked on «rogue» race-based investigations.

Booty-slapping Warzone streamer hits wild heart-rate numbers on Twitch.

Crews respond to house fire on 400 North in Salt Lake City.

Family reflects after mother killed in boat crash on Muskoka’s Lake Rosseau: ‘She had so much life’.

Evacuation alert issued for wildfire on east side of Mabel Lake.

The Outer Worlds 2 Should Double Down On Its Best Character Creation Feature.

Taber RCMP on scene of multi-vehicle collision.