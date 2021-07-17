© Instagram / Denzel Washington





How A Prophecy About Denzel Washington In 1975 Came True and Here's what Denzel Washington thought of Matt Damon's breakthrough 'Courage Under Fire' performance





How A Prophecy About Denzel Washington In 1975 Came True and Here's what Denzel Washington thought of Matt Damon's breakthrough 'Courage Under Fire' performance

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Here's what Denzel Washington thought of Matt Damon's breakthrough 'Courage Under Fire' performance and How A Prophecy About Denzel Washington In 1975 Came True

Biz Markie, Pioneering Beatboxer And 'Just A Friend' Rapper, Dies At 57.

CLOTA's 'Bell, Book and Candle' proves love is the strongest magic of all.

How to Watch Comic-Con, EA Play, and Other July Streaming Events.

Pooran not bothered by poor run of form.

WhatsApp tests encrypted cloud backups on Android.

Lanes closed on I-75 NB, near SR 4 due to crash.

Man wanted on murder charge in New York, two brothers wanted on gang and drug charges arrested in Norcross.

Update on the latest sports.

Signs of Sidhu’s elevation, bid to get Capt on board.

Finn Balor shows up on SmackDown.

Stall creates traffic jam on Kelowna's Bennett Bridge.

Minneapolis to start sending civil response teams, not police, to some mental health calls.