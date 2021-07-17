© Instagram / sanaa lathan





Sanaa Lathan to make feature directorial debut with adaptation of ‘On The Come Up’ and Sanaa Lathan To Make Feature Directorial Debut With Paramount Players’ ‘On The Come Up’





Sanaa Lathan To Make Feature Directorial Debut With Paramount Players’ ‘On The Come Up’ and Sanaa Lathan to make feature directorial debut with adaptation of ‘On The Come Up’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Weekend forecast all about timing and placement.

Vail launches survey on housing and marketing.

Colorado Rockies podcast: Zac Veen, Drew Romo, and more with the Fresno Grizzlies.

Evacuations and road closures lifted with River Fire 59% contained.

Winter Haven man arrested for July 4th hit-and-run that killed teen girl, injured another.

How to Watch Comic-Con, EA Play, and Other July Streaming Events (News Apex Legends).

As mountain of video evidence grows, Capitol riot trials are pushed to 2022 and beyond.

Watch now: Illinois' Alex Palczewski and Michael Marchese recap Lift for Life.

Tributes and donations pour in for Auckland crash victims: 'He lives in our hearts'.

10 Best Sci-Fi Sequels And Remakes.

Politics and the City: Local groups have high hopes over city's $111M in COVID relief.

Reds' Nick Castellanos hit by pitch and leave the match.