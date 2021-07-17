© Instagram / robert duvall





Robert Duvall, 90, Has “Apocalypse Now” Reunion with Martin Sheen in “12 Mighty Orphans,” Will Appear in Christian Bale Film and Robert Duvall, former Nashville council member and GOP chair, dies at 70





Robert Duvall, former Nashville council member and GOP chair, dies at 70 and Robert Duvall, 90, Has «Apocalypse Now» Reunion with Martin Sheen in «12 Mighty Orphans,» Will Appear in Christian Bale Film

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Shoplifting, for Fun and Profit.

Opinion: New Alzheimer’s drug provides me and my family needed hope.

Here Are The Billionaires Backing California's Governor And His Opponent Caitlyn Jenner.

D.C. United at Philadelphia Union: Time, TV schedule and how to watch MLS online.

Between COVID and the Red Sox, the Yankees never had a chance.

Can Swimmers and Sharks Coexist? Smarter Maps Might Help.

More MacBook Pro rumors, Apple's MagSafe battery and more — This Week in Apple.

Letters: Biden and the border crisis; affordable housing; humanity’s problems.

Introducing «Maroon and Gold Forums» & Message Boards.

Spilled wine, pizza grease, stinky cat pee: How to clean your couch of stains and odor.

Foreign diseases (not COVID-19), Olympic families, hair dye, and other top Opinion reads.

Fatal crash in Napoleon on Saturday involving a 40-year-old man and two children.