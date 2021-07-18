© Instagram / frailty





Does the COVID‐19 pandemic robustly influence the incidence of frailty? and Centenarians and extremely old people living with frailty can elicit durable SARS-CoV-2 spike specific IgG antibodies with virus neutralization functions following virus infection as determined by serological study





Centenarians and extremely old people living with frailty can elicit durable SARS-CoV-2 spike specific IgG antibodies with virus neutralization functions following virus infection as determined by serological study and Does the COVID‐19 pandemic robustly influence the incidence of frailty?

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Washington Wizards name Wes Unseld Jr. new head coach.

2020-21 All Central Virginia girls swimming and diving team.

Put values to work for your organization's mission.

Heir apparent: And the star of the 149th Open Championship is… hair!?

Summer of smoke: Much of southeast and central Interior B.C. under smoky skies warnings this weekend.

Warm and Dry For Now, But Another July Cold Front Is Coming!!

Kendrick Perkins Earned $57 Million in the NBA and Has His Eyes Set On Another Way to Make Millions.

Reuters journalist killed after reporting a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters.

Fauci says natural origins theory of coronavirus is still the most likely.

Trinidad and Tobago reopens border, reiterates strong measures and fines.

Biden, Harris: Protect voting rights to honour John Lewis.

5 Toxic People Who Should Send You Running.