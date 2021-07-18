© Instagram / Vin Diesel





Fast and Furious fans celebrate F9 with Vin Diesel 'I got family' memes and Vin Diesel Eyes More Oscar Winners for ‘Fast and Furious’ Finale: Michael Caine and Rita Moreno





Fast and Furious fans celebrate F9 with Vin Diesel 'I got family' memes and Vin Diesel Eyes More Oscar Winners for ‘Fast and Furious’ Finale: Michael Caine and Rita Moreno

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Vin Diesel Eyes More Oscar Winners for ‘Fast and Furious’ Finale: Michael Caine and Rita Moreno and Fast and Furious fans celebrate F9 with Vin Diesel 'I got family' memes

Bucks news: Giannis Antetokounmpo's shocking health and safety news.

'Unbreakable courage': Ceremony honors Rep. John Lewis' legacy on anniversary of his death.

'Unbreakable courage': Ceremony honors Rep. John Lewis' legacy on anniversary of his death.

Black Widow is a Good Film, but It Has Flaws That Need Addressing.

Multiple people killed, dozens injured in separate shootings across America.

Fiesta del Sol, Latin Jazz Festival Back in Action.

Vehicle submerged in Colorado pool inspires perfect response from local police.

Man found shot dead near burning car in southwest Atlanta, police say.

Covid Hospitalizations Rise Nationwide Amid Delta Surge — Especially In These States.

Confederate monument removed from city hall in Louisiana.

COVID by the Numbers: Coronavirus Metrics in Each of Illinois' Health Care Regions.