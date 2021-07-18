© Instagram / Goldie Hawn





Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell hold hands as they enjoy a trip to the South of France and Goldie Hawn, 75, Rocks Sleek Black Swimsuit & Kisses Love Kurt Russell, 70, In France





Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell hold hands as they enjoy a trip to the South of France and Goldie Hawn, 75, Rocks Sleek Black Swimsuit & Kisses Love Kurt Russell, 70, In France

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Goldie Hawn, 75, Rocks Sleek Black Swimsuit & Kisses Love Kurt Russell, 70, In France and Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell hold hands as they enjoy a trip to the South of France

Man shot and killed in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday.

Police search for killer of 6-year-old girl remembered for her energy and smile.

Governors Abbott, DeSantis meet at Texas border, blame Biden and Dems for migrant surge.

Leon County lynching historical marker remembering four victims revealed in Cascades Park.

Sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn fire another 59 to clinch Dow Great Lakes Bay team event.

LIVE: Orlando City SC @ Toronto FC—Game thread, preview, and how to watch.

Britain backs slew of 'long COVID' research studies.

Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo out for Game Five.

F1: Verstappen wins first F1 Sprint.

Long Covid sufferers to benefit from £19.6 million research investment.

Plenty of boats on the water on beautiful Saturday.

Michael Jordan's Olympic Converse, world's 'first' Nikes in Sotheby's auction.