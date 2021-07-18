© Instagram / dan levy





The Class of 2021: "Dan Levy posted about my Pride campaign on social media" and Why Dan Levy Won't Celebrate Canada Day: "I Was Re-Educated on My Place as a Canadian Settler"





The Class of 2021: «Dan Levy posted about my Pride campaign on social media» and Why Dan Levy Won't Celebrate Canada Day: «I Was Re-Educated on My Place as a Canadian Settler»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Why Dan Levy Won't Celebrate Canada Day: «I Was Re-Educated on My Place as a Canadian Settler» and The Class of 2021: «Dan Levy posted about my Pride campaign on social media»

Annapolis man charged in shooting of Naval Academy mother had escaped house arrest before.

Police Declare Unlawful Assembly Saturday Near Wilshire And Rampart Boulevards, Dozens Arrested.

Crews on scene for a possible drowning at Fair Play Beach, OCEM confirms.

Splashtown closed after 65 people decontaminated after chemical leak, officials say.

West Bakes in Another Weekend of Intense Heat as Wildfires Spread.

Thieves targeting USPS mailboxes in Oklahoma.

At Least 3 Killed, 17 Wounded So Far In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence.

Contreras' HR in 9th rallies Cubs past Diamondbacks 4-2.

Dozens affected by chemical spill at Hurricane Harbour Splashtown in Spring say they have irritation.

L.A. County reports second-largest daily increase in coronavirus cases in months.

Annapolis man charged in shooting of Naval Academy mother had escaped house arrest before.

2 teen boys seriously hurt in Little Village shooting.