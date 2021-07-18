© Instagram / valerie bertinelli





Valerie Bertinelli posts powerful response to troll who commented on her weight and Valerie Bertinelli posts powerful response to troll who commented on her weight





Picturesque German town now choked with mud and debris.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'We will continue talking:' Gov. Abbott and Gov. DeSantis hold border security briefing.

On the area arts and cultural scene.

To Honor John Lewis, Progressives Say, 'End the Filibuster' and Pass Voting Rights Legislation.

Amazon adds voices of Shaq and Melissa McCarthy to Alexa.

Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park.

Teachers Are Sharing Experiences They Had With A Student That Caused Them To Change How They Conduct Their Class.

3 Texas Democrats who fled state to block vote on restrictive voting bill test positive for COVID.

On the area arts and cultural scene.

VIDEO: Man with monkeypox diagnosed in Dallas, CDC on alert.

Pop-up vaccine clininc held on Las Vegas Strip.

NAACP-hosted forum on racial justice ends with audience outbursts.