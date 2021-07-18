© Instagram / tom welling





'Smallville' star Tom Welling and wife Jessica welcome second child and Smallville's Tom Welling Would Play Superman Opposite Robert Pattinson's Batman





'Smallville' star Tom Welling and wife Jessica welcome second child and Smallville's Tom Welling Would Play Superman Opposite Robert Pattinson's Batman

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Smallville's Tom Welling Would Play Superman Opposite Robert Pattinson's Batman and 'Smallville' star Tom Welling and wife Jessica welcome second child

Interesting weather-Funnel clouds and thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorm takes down trees and power lines in the Triad; numerous power outages reported.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Getting Re-Released With New Magical Movie Mode.

‘Sex/Life’ On Netflix Gets It All Wrong.

UFC on ESPN 26 video: Amanda Lemos blitzes Montserrat Conejo for 35-second KO.

Italy fan gets tattoo of Giorgio Chiellini's controversial foul on Bukayo Saka after UEFA Euro 2020.

Chemicals at Splashtown Water Park in Texas Sends 26 to Hospital.

How to watch The Open Championship, Round 4: Live stream, TV times, tee times, scoring.

Museums in Santa Barbara County Offer Access Program for Low-Income Families.

Advocates push for end to food insecurity in Mississippi.

NWS: Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for northwest Litchfield County.