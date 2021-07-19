© Instagram / Ivanka Trump





Ivanka Trump tried to get Trump to stop Capitol insurrection: book and Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner spotted in Aspen on Saturday





Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner spotted in Aspen on Saturday and Ivanka Trump tried to get Trump to stop Capitol insurrection: book

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

A different hajj in Mecca: Disinfectant-spraying robots, social distancing and smart bracelets with pilgrims’ vaccine data.

4 teen girls among 6 injured in South Austin mass shooting; 8-year-old boy shot in separate attack as 24 people struck by gunfire overnight in Chicago, 2 fatally.

San Diego Pride brings money, business to Hillcrest and beyond.

Gov. Edwards' Remarks from Former Gov. Edwin Edwards' Memorial Service.

Greater Grand Crossing hit-and-run seriously injured man, police release surveillance images of suspected vehicle.

Dry conditions and isolated rain chances return.

Local Author Spotlight: A history of horror film, inspirational essays and a tale about kids with food allergies.

New Steam Deck reservations now showing ‘expected order availability’ in Q2 and Q3 2022.

San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals players recall the scene after hearing gunshots outside the ballpark: ‘I was just trying to get to the safest place and get our families’.

2 arrests so far for stabbing and shooting incident at pigeon race in Robbins.

UVA gets massive trove of Mormon memorabilia and materials.

Appleton Old Car Show and Swap Meet rolls into Pierce Park, huge hit after hiatus.