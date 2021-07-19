© Instagram / nightingale





Oakland University Announces the Winners of the 33rd Annual Nightingale Awards for Nursing Excellence and Six Books Inscribed by Florence Nightingale to be Offered in UK Auction





Six Books Inscribed by Florence Nightingale to be Offered in UK Auction and Oakland University Announces the Winners of the 33rd Annual Nightingale Awards for Nursing Excellence

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Atlanta About-Face? Predicting Falcons 'Winnable' Games on Schedule.

With COVID on Rise Again, US Surgeon General Warns 'Pandemic Isn't Over'.

Cubs: Justin Steele Looks Good in 2nd Minor League Start.

Canadian border will be open to fully vaccinated Americans by mid-August, Trudeau says.

Far-right British commentator Katie Hopkins to be deported after visa cancelled.

Auckland woman loses New Zealand residency due to border worker's corruption.

Live breaking news: Fears Victoria lockdown to be extended as cases rise.

What happens to a Dream Deferred?

White Sox pitchers combine for one-hit shutout of Astros in series finale.

PM Update: Sunnier skies but manageable humidity levels for Monday.

Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Tokyo Olympics.

Two Athletes Have Tested Positive For COVID-19 Inside The Olympic Village.