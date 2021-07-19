© Instagram / supernova





Elusive new type of supernova, long sought by scientists, actually exists and Elusive new type of supernova, long sought by scientists, actually exists





Elusive new type of supernova, long sought by scientists, actually exists and Elusive new type of supernova, long sought by scientists, actually exists

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Australia's wealthiest are exploiting a superannuation tax loophole, and it's costing ordinary people.

Technical Discussion: Flash flood concerns end tonight but more rain potential on Monday.

First positive COVID tests for athletes in Olympic Village.

Carreno Busta claims Hamburg European Open.

Hamilton takes eighth British win, Verstappen taken to hospital.

Blue Jays sweep with another shutout, 4 HR.

Monday Forecast: Mostly sunny, but smokey skies expected to start the week.

Midstate girl scout helps community to earn one of the highest honors.

Water cleaning solution to blame for Hurricane Harbor Splashtown incident, officials say.

Kentucky State U. regents concerned with school's finances.

Study: Bursts of intense rain likely to rise with warming.

Wild announce players protected for NHL Expansion Draft.