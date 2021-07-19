© Instagram / Sofia Vergara





Sofia Vergara sparks complaints in plunging swimsuit and Sofia Vergara sparks complaints in plunging swimsuit





Sofia Vergara sparks complaints in plunging swimsuit and Sofia Vergara sparks complaints in plunging swimsuit

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

‘Best meteor shower of the year’ is upon us: How and when to watch.

Sustainable investments account for more than a third of global assets.

Animal Hazard at Steeps Ln and Elk Valley Rd.

More vaccine doses on the way.

Jonathan Loaisiga cleared to break quarantine, return to New York.

'It's time to raise our voices': Latinos in Roanoke show support for unrest in Cuba.

Portlanders want to see change in form of government, elections.

What it takes to be an Olympic gymnast.

Reds' weekend of disaster ends with 8-0 loss to Brewers.

Chicago Tattoo Arts Convention attracts thousands to Rosemont.

A local organization collaborates with Mayor Mandell to curate Stop The Violence Event in the Southern Tier.