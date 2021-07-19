© Instagram / Kendrick Lamar





The Game says Kendrick Lamar is returning “real soon” and Kendrick Lamar to release new music 'soon'





The Game says Kendrick Lamar is returning «real soon» and Kendrick Lamar to release new music 'soon'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Kendrick Lamar to release new music 'soon' and The Game says Kendrick Lamar is returning «real soon»

Biden unfriends Facebook, betrays Covid frustration.

PHOTOS: New Mickey, Minnie, «Lion King,» and Cheshire Cat Baseball Caps Swing Into Disneyland Resort.

Mayor Lumumba releases statement on confrontation between JPD officer, woman.

Biden unfriends Facebook, betrays Covid frustration.

Coalition blasts plans to divert Colorado River amid drought.

Tornado brings 80-90 mph winds, ‘moderate’ damage to trees in Burlington County, NWS says.

Validation stamp issue causes long haul – FBC News.

State of Texas: ‘This always ends in court’ Lawmakers brace for redistricting battle.

In Loving Memory: Obituaries Of The Week July 18, 2021.

New Report Finds Hundreds Of Manufacturing Sites In Pennsylvania Leaking ‘Forever Chemicals’.

World’s largest soap bottle makes a stop in Amherst.