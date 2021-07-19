© Instagram / Adam Lambert





Adam Lambert emphasizes “double standard” in criticism of Lil Nas X's BET performance – 97.9 WRMF and Celebrity Adam Lambert to Voice the Devil in New Netflix Animated Series





Adam Lambert emphasizes «double standard» in criticism of Lil Nas X's BET performance – 97.9 WRMF and Celebrity Adam Lambert to Voice the Devil in New Netflix Animated Series

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Celebrity Adam Lambert to Voice the Devil in New Netflix Animated Series and Adam Lambert emphasizes «double standard» in criticism of Lil Nas X's BET performance – 97.9 WRMF

The Delta variant is so contagious, those unprotected will likely get it, a Trump administration FDA chief says.

New Shepard rocket ready to boost Bezos and three crewmates into space.

1 injured after car crashes into WPAFB fence.

Fan who hit Alex Verdugo with baseball at Yankee Stadium banned from all MLB parks.

Queen to give her blessings to Harry and Meghans daughter Lilibet Diana.

Reds to place Michael Lorenzen on the injured list, Castellanos improving.

Riverside woman hopes to share love of reading through reopening of Little Free Library.

Vigils Held to Honor 4 Teens Killed in Hickory Hills Crash.

Border closure impacts Morely Ave.: City leaders look to rebuild.

At vigil, faith leaders, Boston politicians call for peace in Haiti.

Rugby: All Blacks announce squad for Rugby Championship.