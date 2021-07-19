© Instagram / Whitney Houston





Casting company looking for extras for Whitney Houston biopic to be filmed in Boston, Quincy areas and Jake Hoot & His Wife Brittney Share Cover Of Iconic Whitney Houston Song





Casting company looking for extras for Whitney Houston biopic to be filmed in Boston, Quincy areas and Jake Hoot & His Wife Brittney Share Cover Of Iconic Whitney Houston Song

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Jake Hoot & His Wife Brittney Share Cover Of Iconic Whitney Houston Song and Casting company looking for extras for Whitney Houston biopic to be filmed in Boston, Quincy areas

Three Canada takeaways from Gold Cup defeat to USMNT.

Medical marijuana bill slated for next Senate committee step this week.

Missouri sheriff’s office launches homicide investigation in fatal shooting.

Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted in elevator in East York.

Australia Covid live update: Victoria records 13 new cases in lockdown; NSW braces for another day of high case numbers.

Kofi Kingston Walks With Fans At WWE Money In The Bank, MITB Kickoff Pre-show Video.

Portland Trail Blazers: 5 best free agents to target at small forward.

COVID-19 outbreak sickens patients at PeaceHealth.

Convention Center Expansion, Work During COVID-19 Discussed at Business Lunch.

Police: Man Sexually Abusing Women At Prospect Park.

UKRAINE AT 30: Andriy Shevchenko's three decades as unofficial ambassador.