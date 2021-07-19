© Instagram / Aretha Franklin





Jennifer Hudson Says She Related to Aretha Franklin as a 'Person Who Has Suffered a Lot of Loss' and The sound of music: Live performances return to the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre





Jennifer Hudson Says She Related to Aretha Franklin as a 'Person Who Has Suffered a Lot of Loss' and The sound of music: Live performances return to the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

The sound of music: Live performances return to the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre and Jennifer Hudson Says She Related to Aretha Franklin as a 'Person Who Has Suffered a Lot of Loss'

State and local police presence at home in Farmington.

Yankee Stadium fan banned from MLB parks for hitting Red Sox OF Alex Verdugo.

Top 20 excuses for avoiding workouts.

Average parent wastes nearly 4,000 hours of life mired in ‘brain fog,’ study finds.

Storm washes out some bridges, roads, floods basements in New England.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office launches homicide investigation in fatal shooting.

Man Sought In 2nd Bank Robbery Inside Camden County Supermarket.

Motorcyclist killed in Collier County crash.

Suffolk County Police Rescue Woman Who Floated A Mile Off Shore In Long Island Sound.