© Instagram / Jada Pinkett Smith





Jada Pinkett Smith show her bald hair look from Willow Smith inspiration on social media and Jada Pinkett Smith show her bald hair look from Willow Smith inspiration on social media





Jada Pinkett Smith show her bald hair look from Willow Smith inspiration on social media and Jada Pinkett Smith show her bald hair look from Willow Smith inspiration on social media

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

LMPD: Man found dead outside Meijer on Preston Highway.

El Paso border agents carry migrant on piggyback to safety, find 134 in stash houses, arrest 23 fugitives in week.

Which brands are taking a stand on face coverings?

Woman killed on Melbourne's Monash Freeway after helping driver.

Amtrak Returning To Full Service Around Illinois.

Southeastern Connecticut residents welcome expanded rail service for region.

2 more Texas House Democratic Caucus members test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 5.

Suttons Bay Friendship Community Center Raises Money for Construction, New Programs.

Moore scores 20 seconds in, US beats Canada 1-0 in Gold Cup.