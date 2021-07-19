© Instagram / Lin-Manuel Miranda





Lin-Manuel Miranda Narrates Teaser Video for 2021 US Open: 'Everyone Loves a Comeback' and Lin-Manuel Miranda Hopes to Begin Work on a New Stage Musical in 2022





Lin-Manuel Miranda Narrates Teaser Video for 2021 US Open: 'Everyone Loves a Comeback' and Lin-Manuel Miranda Hopes to Begin Work on a New Stage Musical in 2022

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Lin-Manuel Miranda Hopes to Begin Work on a New Stage Musical in 2022 and Lin-Manuel Miranda Narrates Teaser Video for 2021 US Open: 'Everyone Loves a Comeback'

Two women found dead in Tyngsboro home with dangerous levels of CO.

Aric Almirola pulls off shocker in Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

4 dead at music festival, including 3 from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Michael Gagan Sr., of Providence, Passes at 61.

Hometown hero Malcolm Butler inspires hundreds at 7th annual football camp.

British ministers call for FA's security failings review at Wembley.

Leonard «Lenny» Raymond Berthelette, of Central Falls, Passes at 49.

Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 6:30PM MDT until July 18 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ.

Dancing up to the 18th green at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.