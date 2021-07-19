© Instagram / Jordan Peele





Following Oscar Nomination For ‘Minari’, Steven Yeun Eyes Jordan Peele’s New Film At Universal and Jordan Peele Reflects on Retiring from Acting and the Trump Supporters in ‘Get Out’ Crew





Jordan Peele Reflects on Retiring from Acting and the Trump Supporters in ‘Get Out’ Crew and Following Oscar Nomination For ‘Minari’, Steven Yeun Eyes Jordan Peele’s New Film At Universal

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Chicago Cubs Score and Recap (7/18/21): D-Backs 6, Cubs 4.

Carney, Kramer and Lowe to Attend Big Ten Media Day.

Fredericksburg defeats Lynchburg to earn series split.

‘Mothers Of Murdered Sons’ Host Memorial Cookout To Honor Tariq Alston & Others Who Lost Children To Violence.

Diamondbacks 6, Cubs 4: Winning, in spite of themselves.

Almirola scores upset win in chaotic New Hampshire race.

Shik grad returns home, performs at Sunbury church.

Goin' Good wins Coronation Cup at Spa.

Recycling education event at OHSTT Cooperative Transfer Station.