© Instagram / Gene Simmons





Gene Simmons on former KISS bandmates: “They continue to make really bad choices” and GENE SIMMONS Says ACE FREHLEY And PETER CRISS 'Continue To Make Really Bad Choices' In Their Lives





Gene Simmons on former KISS bandmates: «They continue to make really bad choices» and GENE SIMMONS Says ACE FREHLEY And PETER CRISS 'Continue To Make Really Bad Choices' In Their Lives

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

GENE SIMMONS Says ACE FREHLEY And PETER CRISS 'Continue To Make Really Bad Choices' In Their Lives and Gene Simmons on former KISS bandmates: «They continue to make really bad choices»

Garden Grove Arrested Man Accused Of Attempted Carjacking Friday Night.

Driver of stolen car flees accident on Youngstown’s north side.

Rochester police investigate fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Portland Avenue.

Pirates plate 3 as Mets argue fair/foul call.

Authorities call on drivers to do their part to end road violence.

Garner remembered on seventh anniversary of his death.

Monticello Raceway hosts New York Sire Stakes on Monday.

Alabama retail experts speak on free tax weekend as economy rebounds.

Saints win on Telis’ walk-off single in 10th.