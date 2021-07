© Instagram / stevie wonder





Obama shares 2021 summer playlist featuring Drake, Rihanna, Stevie Wonder, SZA and more and The awkward joke Led Zeppelin played on George Harrison and Stevie Wonder





The awkward joke Led Zeppelin played on George Harrison and Stevie Wonder and Obama shares 2021 summer playlist featuring Drake, Rihanna, Stevie Wonder, SZA and more

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Aric Almirola wins wet and dark New Hampshire NASCAR Cup Series race.

Shaq Moore scored 20 seconds into USMNT's Gold Cup win against Canada.

NSW records 98 new cases as lockdown rules tighten.

Lawyers for Ovarian Cancer Victims Call on Regulators to Stop 'Contemptible' Johnson & Johnson Bankruptcy Plan.

4 more vehicles hit by thrown debris on I-90 in Seattle.

Holiday Marketplace on Hartnell coming soon next summer.

Lawyers for Ovarian Cancer Victims Call on Regulators to Stop 'Contemptible' Johnson & Johnson Bankruptcy Plan.

Man Shot While Trying to Buy a Car, Police Say.

Nevada group continues to battle youth homelessness 20 years later.

AirAsia plots more digital deals to navigate Covid troubles.