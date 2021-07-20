© Instagram / messiah





Nayib Bukele: El Salvador’s Bitcoin messiah and Flint officials promote ‘Messiah’s Law’ legislation, call for harsher punishments in drive-by shootings





Flint officials promote ‘Messiah’s Law’ legislation, call for harsher punishments in drive-by shootings and Nayib Bukele: El Salvador’s Bitcoin messiah

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Tokyo Olympics: Tom Daley on triumph, trauma and his likely last shot at gold.

Wolfenbarger Earns Spot On USA U19 World Cup Roster.

Senate Rules Committee holds field hearing on voting rights in battleground Georgia.

Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens enter country on Aug. 9.

EPA begins Dico building demolition, city could save $191K on its share.

Grambling to participate in SWAC Media Day on Tuesday.

Funeral for Olde Town Arvada shooting good Samaritan Johnny Hurley on Tuesday.

Gwinnett County police sergeant arrested on felony theft, violation of oath charges.

Former Charlotte city councilman moves on from president role at construction company after six months.

Body of Man Found on Lake Superior Shores Labeled a Homicide.

BFD responding to 2 fires on O Street.