© Instagram / fido





Fido field trips at Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA allow people to take dog out for a day and SpayNation Donates FIDO Bags to Lafayette Fire Department





SpayNation Donates FIDO Bags to Lafayette Fire Department and Fido field trips at Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA allow people to take dog out for a day

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Twin cheerleading stars Hannah and Jessica Gerlacher allege abuse by coach at Frisco and Plano gyms.

Smoke And Haze Blamed For Delaying Over 370 Flights At Denver International Airport.

Ahold Delhaize USA's new Mauldin distribution center gets up and running.

Public gets first look at new Westlake Community Services and Senior Center.

Biden wants spending to boost economy, but GOP to block vote.

Stocks skid as virus fears shake markets; Dow falls 2.1%.

$865 Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway construction project on schedule: PennDOT.

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act.

Canada border opens to vaccinated US citizens Aug. 9: Everything you need to know.

Two-way traffic to return along Lynchburg’s Main, Church streets.

State spending $95M to accelerate tourism including in Monterey County.

Perris bridge over 215 Freeway to close 10 months in first phase of new freeway construction.